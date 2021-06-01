Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pranav Kumar Jain
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
indian girl
bride
Wedding Backgrounds
smile face
traditional
human
People Images & Pictures
face
apparel
clothing
veil
photo
photography
portrait
Backgrounds
Related collections
Animals
368 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Wildflowers
65 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
wildflower
Flower Images
plant
Wine & Vineyards
31 photos
· Curated by Karsten Würth
wine
vineyard
canada