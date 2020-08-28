Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Fadli Azhari
@fadli_azhari
Download free
Share
Info
Bali, Indonesia
Published on
August 28, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Nature
Related tags
bali
indonesia
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
human
People Images & Pictures
parrot
beak
Public domain images
Related collections
Texture
82 photos
· Curated by Vincent Langlois
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Looking up
43 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
looking up
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Floral Envy
452 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
petal