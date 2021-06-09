Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Badar ul islam Majid
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gujrat, Pakistan
Published
on
June 9, 2021
Canon EOS 200D II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Some Defocus touch.
Related tags
gujrat
pakistan
portraits
photography
canon camera
defocus
200d mark ii
Light Backgrounds
plant photography
wallpapers for phones
HD Backgrounds
HD Phone Wallpapers
plant wallpaper
HQ Background Images
plant
blossom
Flower Images
petal
Public domain images
Related collections
Unsplash Top 25: 25 Most Downloaded Photos of 2018 | Q1
20 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #13: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Nature
48 photos
· Curated by David Koubi
Nature Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images