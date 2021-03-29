Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Corey Saldana
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Published
on
March 29, 2021
Canon EOS M50
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Instagram Model: @akaisha.g Photographer : @corey.saldana
Related tags
los angeles
ca
usa
photography
portraits
Portrait Photography
portrait woman
photographer
model portrait
portraits of women
women fashion
women portraits
model photoshoot
model girl
portrait girl
photoshoot with models
photoshooting
models
California Pictures
model photography
Creative Commons images
Related collections
The Bay Mag
3 photos
· Curated by Natalia Blumenthal
portrait
california beach
photography
people
161 photos
· Curated by SIMIN LIU
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures
Girl
5,147 photos
· Curated by Pablo Ramos
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures