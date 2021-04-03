Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ginny Rose Stewart
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 4, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Safe bundles
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
salvia apiana
sacred sage
smudging
smoking ceremony
white sage
saining
sage stick
bee sage
bundled sage
safe
plant
Brown Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Shamans Directory
376 photos · Curated by Tricia Bennett
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Suravani
99 photos · Curated by Almudena Piñeiro Piñeiro
suravani
india
HD Art Wallpapers
Herbal Healing
18 photos · Curated by Anna Wilson
herbal
plant
Flower Images