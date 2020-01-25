Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
dapiki moto
@dapiki
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 25, 2020
Apple, iPhone 7 Plus
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
building
architecture
temple
shrine
worship
pagoda
altar
church
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #189: Jason Fried
7 photos · Curated by Jason Fried
human
People Images & Pictures
calm
Churches
207 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
church
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Vitamin Sea (Ocean)
183 photos · Curated by Marsha Wilde
sea
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers