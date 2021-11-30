Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bijon Bose
@bijon995
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Published
21d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Layers of past
Related tags
kolkata
west bengal
india
workshop
furniture
indoors
room
interior design
Backgrounds
Related collections
Immunisation Week
46 photos
· Curated by Visual Stories || Micheile
immunisation week
immunization week
vaccine
Flowers
112 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
Flower Images
blossom
plant
Cityscape
87 photos
· Curated by S E
cityscape
building
HD City Wallpapers