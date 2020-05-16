Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alberto Almajano
@aalmajano
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Yosemite Valley, CA, USA
Published
on
May 16, 2020
iPhone 7
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Yosemite B&W
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
yosemite valley
ca
usa
Mountain Images & Pictures
black & white
paisaje
blanco y negro
montaña
Landscape Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
mountain range
weather
peak
cliff
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
Free stock photos
Related collections
Texture
283 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Playing House (Interior Décor)
200 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
House Images
decor
interior
Characters & Typography
83 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
typography
letter
HD Grey Wallpapers