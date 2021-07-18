Go to Ronan Furuta's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown dried leaves on brown tree trunk
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kruse Rhododendron State Natural Reserve, Cazadero, CA, USA
Published on Panasonic, DC-GH5
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

kruse rhododendron state natural reserve
cazadero
ca
usa
plant
fungus
mushroom
agaric
insect
invertebrate
Bee Pictures & Images
Animals Images & Pictures
honey bee
amanita
Free images

Related collections

Bay Area
103 photos · Curated by Ronan Furuta
bay area
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature
345 photos · Curated by Ronan Furuta
Nature Images
usa
outdoor
Salt Point
55 photos · Curated by Ronan Furuta
salt point
usa
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking