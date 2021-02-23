Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Henry & Co.
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 24, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T10
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
lantern
chinese lantern
chinese characters
chinese temple
taoism
chinese words
calligraphy
manga
night
night time
night photography
Religion Images
beam
chinese tradition
temple
HD Dark Wallpapers
taoist temple
still
still life
taipei
Creative Commons images
Related collections
PC Wallpapers
177 photos
· Curated by Michal Mikulec
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mobile Wallpapers
363 photos
· Curated by Michal Mikulec
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
building
China
168 photos
· Curated by Cara Leopold
china
HD Grey Wallpapers
building