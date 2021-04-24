Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gang Hao
@haogang
Download free
Share
Info
Lhasa, Tibet, China
Published on
April 24, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lama in debate
Related collections
Sand
37 photos
· Curated by Danielle MacInnes
sand
dune
outdoor
Free Spirit
39 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
Women Images & Pictures
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Urban Spaces
96 photos
· Curated by Nourbese Flint
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers