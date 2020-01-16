Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nazish Mirekar
@designaz
Download free
Share
Info
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Published on
January 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Classic Tram
Related collections
Holiday Mood
443 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Holiday Wallpapers
plant
Christmas Images
Together
238 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
together
couple
Love Images
Holy cow, the colors!
503 photos
· Curated by Erin Phillips
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
vehicle
train
transportation
kolkata
cable car
tram
west bengal
india
railway
rail
train track
bus
streetcar
trolley
old
classic
lovely
Travel Images
Creative Commons images