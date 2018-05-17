Birds migrate across continents to find suitable conditions for survival and procreation.They are very sensitive to climate changes.Large scale, human-induced, climate change has already caused many species to be endangered.This reminds us of our duty to protect our ecology. We must learn to live and let live. Ranganathittu in Karnataka,India is a popular bird sanctuary and is a popular nesting site for the birds. During winter months, starting from mid-December, as many as 40,000 birds congregate in this bird sanctuary. Some birds come from Siberia, Latin America and parts of north India.