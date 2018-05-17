Go to Ramesh L T's profile
@ltrisro
Download free
white bird flying in mid air
white bird flying in mid air
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Birds migrate across continents to find suitable conditions for survival and procreation.They are very sensitive to climate changes.Large scale, human-induced, climate change has already caused many species to be endangered.This reminds us of our duty to protect our ecology. We must learn to live and let live. Ranganathittu in Karnataka,India is a popular bird sanctuary and is a popular nesting site for the birds. During winter months, starting from mid-December, as many as 40,000 birds congregate in this bird sanctuary. Some birds come from Siberia, Latin America and parts of north India.

Related collections

Animal
1,789 photos · Curated by Putri A
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Sad Images
remarkable
10 photos · Curated by Doug Siegel
remarkable
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking