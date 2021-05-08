Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marcel Strauß
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stuttgart, Deutschland
Published
on
May 8, 2021
DJI, FC2204
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
stuttgart
deutschland
Nature Images
drone mavic 2
renewable energy
fields
fly
germany
green energy
drone
dji
windmill
engine
machine
motor
HD Green Wallpapers
field
turbine
outdoors
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Food and Drink for Winter
204 photos
· Curated by We Collect
Winter Images & Pictures
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Circle
55 photos
· Curated by Cristiana Stradella
circle
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Cities
221 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
HD City Wallpapers
building
architecture