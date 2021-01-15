Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jaakko Kemppainen
@jaakkok
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Helsinki, Suomi
Published
on
January 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ferry to Suomenlinna at sunrise, -22C and some sea smoke
Related tags
helsinki
suomi
ferry
sunrise
sea smoke
Winter Images & Pictures
transportation
boat
vehicle
HD Grey Wallpapers
vessel
watercraft
ship
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #53: Paul Stamatiou
8 photos
· Curated by Paul Stamatiou
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
building
Children
55 photos
· Curated by Anna
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Street Life
167 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
street
HD City Wallpapers
building