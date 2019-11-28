Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Çağdaş Ermiş
@st4bwound
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
November 28, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
tree trunk
outdoors
Nature Images
vegetation
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Devices
38 photos
· Curated by ThemeMountain
device
Apple Images & Photos
technology
Life
57 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
Life Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Houseplant heaven
620 photos
· Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
potted plant
pot