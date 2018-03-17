I must tell you that it was pretty cold on friday the 16 March. I had planned out since the morning that I will walk at the lake and grab some pictures because thats what I do as my hobby. I got almost frozen with the lake after walking over the lake 20 min. Let me tell you, it was worth it, the view, the feelings and this image. I don’t know about how people will have opinions or like to edit this but it was beautiful for me. So here is it for you to use how ever you want it. Thanks God and all the glory to him for such beautiful nature.