Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joseph Gilbey
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Bled, Bled, Slovenia
Published
on
January 21, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
View of Lake Bled and it's church island from a lookout point.
Related tags
lake bled
bled
slovenia
HD Grey Wallpapers
land
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
shoreline
HD Ocean Wallpapers
sea
coast
lake
island
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Shops and cafes
31 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
shop
cafe
Coffee Images
Roads
97 photos
· Curated by Zachary Spears
road
outdoor
highway
Uplifting
88 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
uplifting
outdoor
HQ Background Images