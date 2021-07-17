Go to Max Garaev's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green leaves in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Forest Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
fern
vegetation
blossom
Flower Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Free images

Related collections

The Night Sky
807 photos · Curated by Katie Sweetman
night
Star Images
outdoor
Bible
270 photos · Curated by Pro Church Media
Bible Images
Book Images & Photos
church
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking