Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rombo
@rombo_guitar_picks
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 20, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Guitar pick with a tube amp
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plectrum
Pink Backgrounds
Flower Images
plant
blossom
petal
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Here Comes The Rain
50 photos · Curated by Angie Muldowney
rain
raindrop
HD Grey Wallpapers
Moon and stars
159 photos · Curated by Drew Wickline
Moon Images & Pictures
Star Images
Space Images & Pictures
The Beaches
497 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
rock