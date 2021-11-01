Go to Stefan Münz's profile
@stefanmplus
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Western Leone, A-92, Spanien
Published on Panasonic, DC-G9
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Glorious Food
237 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
Food Images & Pictures
meal
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking