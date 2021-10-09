Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Renaud Confavreux
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lyon, Lyon, France
Published
on
October 9, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lyon
france
dinner
HD Kids Wallpapers
table
plate
lunch
contrast
focus
night
human
People Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
eating
meal
dish
coffee cup
cup
finger
Free images
Related collections
Collection #9: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
field
Light Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Up
29 photos · Curated by Naoufal Kadhom
up
building
architecture
Jack Frost (Snow and Ice)
53 photos · Curated by Marsha Wilde
frost
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers