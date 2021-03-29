Unsplash Home
Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran
Published
on
March 29, 2021
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Iranian men play backgammon in the middle of bazaar
tehran
tehran province
iran
game
corona
norooz
backgammon
takhte-nard
iranian
bazaar
human
sitting
building
town
urban
downtown
