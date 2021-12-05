Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nadiia Ganzhyi
@nadiiag
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Statues in the passage in Odesa city, Ukraine
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
statue
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
architecture
building
passage
Tourism Pictures
ukraine
odessa
HD Windows Wallpapers
altar
church
ornament
gargoyle
Backgrounds
Related collections
Cities
152 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
HD City Wallpapers
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Perspective
231 photos · Curated by Nicole Gladding
perspective
building
architecture
Family
58 photos · Curated by Ben Gillbanks
Family Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
Baby Images & Photos