Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Colby Winfield
@mavenfx
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 9, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Wood ducks in Vancouver's Stanley Park
Related tags
wood duck
ducks
Brown Backgrounds
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
mallard
duck
HD Teal Wallpapers
HD Purple Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Free pictures
Related collections
Fauna
63 photos
· Curated by Siarhiej Łobač
fauna
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
A Colorful Life
111 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Life Images & Photos
colorful
HD Color Wallpapers
Collection #165: Semplice
9 photos
· Curated by Semplice
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
line