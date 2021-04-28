Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Leon Pauleikhoff
@lebalu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Botswana
Published on
April 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
African wild dog (Painted dog) (Lycaon pictus) in Botswana.
Related tags
botswana
wildlife
Dog Images & Pictures
safari
wild dog
africa
endangered species
predator
painted dog
wild animal
Brown Backgrounds
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
canine
pet
hyena
Backgrounds
Related collections
architecture
396 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Denim for Days
122 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
denim
jeans
HD Grey Wallpapers
The Colour Purple
63 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
colour
HD Purple Wallpapers
HQ Background Images