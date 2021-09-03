Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Max Harlynking
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
COVID-19
Share
Info
Midtown Manhattan, Manhattan, New York, NY, USA
Published
30d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A man peering out of an open window
Related tags
manhattan
midtown manhattan
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
man
covid
covid 19
scared
stressed
curtains
HD Dark Wallpapers
inside
stuck
bo burnham
HD Windows Wallpapers
depressing
depression
depressed
period
Backgrounds
Related collections
tools & objects
380 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
object
tool
Website Backgrounds
Drone Captures
1,145 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
drone
outdoor
aerial view
PICTURE IN PICTURE
253 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
picture
hand
electronic