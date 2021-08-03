Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rubén Bagüés
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
chess
game
Related collections
Drone Pictures
2,274 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
drone
outdoor
aerial view
Collection #114: InVision
8 photos
· Curated by InVision
HD Grey Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
berry
Technology
270 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
technology
electronic
HD Phone Wallpapers