Go to Alex Rybin's profile
@alexrybin
Download free
white lotus flower in bloom during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS Kiss X3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Flower Images
lotus
india
goa
macro
plant
blossom
petal
pond lily
lily
pollen
anther
Free images

Related collections

Coffee House
189 photos · Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
Coffee Images
cafe
coffee shop
Couple
42 photos · Curated by Frida Yáñez
couple
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking