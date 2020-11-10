Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alex Rybin
@alexrybin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
Canon, EOS Kiss X3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Flower Images
lotus
india
goa
macro
plant
blossom
petal
pond lily
lily
pollen
anther
Free images
Related collections
I Do
82 photos · Curated by Teresa Wong
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Coffee House
189 photos · Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
Coffee Images
cafe
coffee shop
Couple
42 photos · Curated by Frida Yáñez
couple
People Images & Pictures
Love Images