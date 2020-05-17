Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marii Siia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 17, 2020
Canon, EOS 500D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Wrist Watch
Related tags
wristwatch
tower
building
architecture
clock tower
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Devices
60 photos
· Curated by Maria Scarzella Thorpe
device
work
HD Computer Wallpapers
Facial Recognition
1,817 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
People Images & Pictures
human
man
words
367 photos
· Curated by apple s.
word
sign
Light Backgrounds