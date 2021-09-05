Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Scot Cris
@scotcris
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 6, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the Unsplash License
SJTU
Related tags
tower
architecture
building
clock tower
Related collections
Denim for Days
122 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
denim
jeans
HD Grey Wallpapers
Fauna
63 photos
· Curated by Siarhiej Łobač
fauna
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Gourmand
867 photos
· Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
gourmand
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable