Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephanie Liverani
@steph
Download free
Published on
November 30, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Cris
32 photos
· Curated by Kevin Dale
cri
HD Grey Wallpapers
uk
TL
27 photos
· Curated by Gili Gershonok
tl
human
finger
Baby, Pregnancy, pre-pregnancy, couples
313 photos
· Curated by Alexis Culp
Pregnancy Photos & Images
Baby Images & Photos
human
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
finger
worship
accessories
accessory
ring
jewelry
text
prayer
Public domain images