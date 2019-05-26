Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
K8
@k8_iv
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
May 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Travel by K8
53 photos
· Curated by K8
Travel Images
building
human
Sanatan Dharma
190 photos
· Curated by Rahul Dogra
human
india
temple
Temple
6 photos
· Curated by Krishna Chalasane
temple
architecture
building
Related tags
building
architecture
temple
worship
shrine
Buddha Images
hindu cosmos
god of yoga
hindu god
lord shiva
People Images & Pictures
human
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
asia
kuala lumpur
malaysia
batu caves
buddhism
Creative Commons images