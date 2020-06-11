Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Xie Yujie Nick
@xieyujie
Download free
Share
Info
Shenzhen, 广东省中国
Published on
June 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Hand made green flower ball with silver pot
Related collections
Art
17 photos
· Curated by josie hastings
HD Art Wallpapers
human
HD Blue Wallpapers
pc
118 photos
· Curated by Anežka Vaštová
HD PC Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
nature
135 photos
· Curated by Kellen Barnes
Nature Images
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
plant
moss
jar
pottery
vase
potted plant
Tree Images & Pictures
shenzhen
广东省中国
indoors
planter
herbs
vegetation
HD Green Wallpapers
bush
parsley
Leaf Backgrounds
bonsai
Public domain images