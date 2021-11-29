Go to Ilse's profile
@iml
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Holterberg, Holten, Nederland
Published agoSONY, DSC-RX100
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Mushroom in the mossy underground of the forest.

Related collections

Archi-Textures
458 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
archi-texture
building
architecture
Urban perfection
159 photos · Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
urban
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking