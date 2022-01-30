Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hans Isaacson
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS RP
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Frozen in time
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
frozen lake
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
HD White Wallpapers
moody
gloomy
icy
HD Wallpapers
Nature Backgrounds
nature tones
wilderness
lake superior
frozen water
Aesthetic Backgrounds
HD Aesthetic Wallpapers
Aesthetic Backgrounds
aesthetic tones
Backgrounds
Related collections
Urban Landscapes
20 photos · Curated by Sarah Dorweiler
urban
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Drinkables
108 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
drinkable
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Details
44 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
detail
building
HD Windows Wallpapers