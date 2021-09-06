Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexey Demidov
@alexeydemidov
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 7, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
fern
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
conifer
Leaf Backgrounds
fir
abies
bush
Free pictures
Related collections
Roads we walk
112 photos
· Curated by Anna Luiza Staudinger
road
building
HD City Wallpapers
Fog
154 photos
· Curated by Francesco Dell Orto
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Earth Day 2021
48 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Earth Images & Pictures
human
plastic pollution