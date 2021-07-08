Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mufid Majnun
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
a project worker carrying iron wearing a yellow hat
Related tags
coolies
jateng
indonesia
orang proyek
arsitek
architect
project caps
k3
employees
project hats
bangunan
contruction
building
project employees
building projects
mufid majnun
banyumas
gedung
teknik sipil
civil engineering
Free stock photos
Related collections
Salt life for me
68 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Life Images & Photos
sea
outdoor
Black
160 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
70 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
blanket