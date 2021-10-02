Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mario Beducci
@mariobeducci
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
18d
ago
NIKON D3200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
vegetation
plant
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Nature Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
land
slope
grove
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
rainforest
Jungle Backgrounds
conifer
bush
aerial view
Grass Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Life Aquatic
500 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
outdoor
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #161: Minimalism Life
7 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
minimalism
minimal
HD Color Wallpapers
Perspective
235 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
perspective
building
architecture