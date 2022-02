They melted my soul and froze it in a mould; And placed it on the ground as Istanbul. It is something that I yearn for in me; air, color, manner, clime; Is my darling went beyond time and space. Its flower is golden star, its water is flaming; The Sun and The Moon are from Istanbul since time immemorial. Sea and earth came together only in it, And, dreams took a form in it, in it.