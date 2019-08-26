Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Henry Kobutra
@henrykobutra
Download free
Share
Info
Wat Phraphutthachai, Saraburi, Thailand
Published on
August 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Monkey licking ice
Related collections
Jack Frost (Snow and Ice)
56 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
frost
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
Single Element
52 photos
· Curated by Alida McDaniel
People Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
hand
Homegrown
17 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
homegrown
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
Monkey Images
plant
vegetation
wat phraphutthachai
saraburi
thailand
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
baboon
Nature Images
tasty
blossom
Flower Images
outdoors
Creative Commons images