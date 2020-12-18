Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniel Joho
@dajo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
3823, Wengen, Schweiz
Published
on
December 18, 2020
Apple, iPhone X
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
3823
wengen
schweiz
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoors
field
grassland
bench
furniture
Nature Images
slope
countryside
mound
hill
road
human
People Images & Pictures
path
Free images
Related collections
NYC
499 photos · Curated by nathan lewis
nyc
building
HD City Wallpapers
Home
88 photos · Curated by Yuka Kayamori
home
Food Images & Pictures
drink
Earth Day 2021
48 photos · Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Earth Images & Pictures
human
plastic pollution