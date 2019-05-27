Go to Dan Meyers's profile
This was a very old abandoned house (probably ~100 years old) in the proverbial middle of nowhere. The nearest town is about 20 miles away and has a population of around 500. I found an opening in the barbwire fence that surrounded the land. Vandals had tagged and torn apart every room of the house and huge chunks of the floor had been ripped up and were exposed nails and other debris. Even in broad daylight it wins the award for being one of the creepiest abandoned buildings I've ever been to.

