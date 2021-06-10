Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Clarke
@mancity17
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Wiesbaden, Germany
Published
on
June 10, 2021
Google, Pixel 4a
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Church in Wiesbaden Germany
Related tags
germany
wiesbaden
church building
gothic architecture
churches
building
architecture
tower
steeple
spire
church
cathedral
clock tower
Free images
Related collections
Food
92 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Architecture
92 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Stunning Scotland
34 photos
· Curated by Ross Sneddon
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor