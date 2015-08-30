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jewelry rack on brown wooden table
Narrow café table
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Leica Camera AG, M9 Digital Camera
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
grey
table
bar
chair
indoor
sewing
vase
chairs
closed
mannequin
day
dried flowers
rustic
morning view
trapped
daylight
yearning
petite
dress form
Public domain images
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