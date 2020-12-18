Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gita Krishnamurti
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sun Sang Eco Village, Jalan Raya Denpasar - Gilimanuk, Samsam, Tabanan Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Published
on
December 19, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bali
indonesia
Love Images
sun sang eco village
jalan raya denpasar - gilimanuk
samsam
tabanan regency
best friends
hand on shoulder
affection
laughter
Friendship Images
smile
besthostel
Happy Images & Pictures
in
pandemic
beautifulindonesia
villa
HD Wood Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Thesis
141 photos · Curated by Johanna Huke
thesis
building
architecture
PACKS STORY
108 photos · Curated by Yule Van Opstal
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
sea
BUDGET (RE)VALUED
129 photos · Curated by Ciara Caldwell Cleave
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
human