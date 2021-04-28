Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Malkarium
@malka8
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sweden
Published on
April 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
View of a lake between trees in the wood.
Related tags
sweden
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
lake
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
ground
abies
fir
conifer
Nature Images
vegetation
outdoors
woodland
land
grove
Free stock photos
Related collections
Baby it's cold outside
157 photos
· Curated by Jessica Majlund
cold
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Collection #16: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Beach Images & Pictures
Warm Toned Mediterranean
120 photos
· Curated by Emily June
building
architecture
HD Grey Wallpapers