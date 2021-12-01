Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jaime Dantas
@jaimedantas
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Toronto, ON, Canada
Published
on
December 1, 2021
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
toronto
on
canada
Birds Images
woodpecker
winter birds
winter forest
snow bird
Nature Images
winter wildlife
Winter Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
flicker bird
beak
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Free images
Related collections
Dappled Light
116 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #133: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
The People Of Earth
31 photos
· Curated by Joshua Fuller
People Images & Pictures
portrait
man