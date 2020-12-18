Go to Yogendra Singh's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in blue dress lying on white bed
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 700D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

apparel
clothing
footwear
shoe
human
People Images & Pictures
high heel
robe
evening dress
gown
fashion
finger
Free images

Related collections

Legs/Feet
108 photos · Curated by Nancy Bentley
feet
leg
shoe
heel
22 photos · Curated by Arata Nakahara
heel
shoe
high heel
Human Closeups
32 photos · Curated by Sarah Syrupy
closeup
human
lip
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking