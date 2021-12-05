Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Debby Hudson
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Florida, USA
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Florida Pictures & Images
usa
Christmas Backgrounds
fountain pen
Holiday Backgrounds
christmas card
festive
greenery
stationery
HD Black Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
ornament
Free pictures
Related collections
Top Down
75 photos · Curated by Hitsch Meyer
outdoor
aerial view
drone view
Heads up
85 photos · Curated by Jeremy Bishop
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
architecture
Collection #91: Amit Gupta
8 photos · Curated by Amit Gupta
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures